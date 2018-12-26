During LSU’s 297th commencement exercises, seven graduates received the Distinguished Communicator Award, which they earned by meeting high standards set by faculty in various colleges and by the LSU Communication across the Curriculum program.
The students earned high GPAs in communication-intensive courses — based on written, spoken, visual and technological communication — and built digital portfolios, displayed as public websites, which included their communication projects from courses, internships, leadership roles and public service.
This semester’s distinguished communicators are:
- Jennifer Algero, of Mandeville, psychology
- Allison Hultgren, of Baton Rouge, biochemistry
- Lily LaGrange, of Baton Rouge, economics
- Cameron Larks, of Prairieville, biological engineering
- Jessica Mire, of Destrehan, chemical engineering
- Miranda Ross, of Monroe, chemical engineering
- Jeanne Steyer, of Prairieville, biological engineering.
The LSU Distinguished Communicator program was created in 2006 to enhance learning experiences for LSU students and support the improvement of students’ communication skills.