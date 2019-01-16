The winners of the Manners of the Heart art contest for second- and third-graders are second-grader Charli Putman, who attends the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts; and third-grader Selena Nguyen, a student at Twin Oaks Elementary.
Schoolchildren were asked to use their imagination to illustrate “Christmas in Merryville.” The artwork was featured on the 2018 Christmas card for Manners of the Heart, which works to restore respect and civility in society by equipping schools, encouraging families and engaging communities in respect-based heart education.