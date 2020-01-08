The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded 1,358 degrees during its Fall 2019 Commencement on Dec. 20.

At the general assembly, Joseph Savoie, university president, told graduates higher education is a “self-perpetuating, intergenerational enterprise. Your college degree increases the likelihood that your children will pursue one as well.”

University alumna and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot was the commencement speaker. Feeding America is a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. It is nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and second-largest U.S. charity.

Babineaux-Fontenot told graduates they are among “the largest, most diverse, most educated generation the world has ever known. We need you to use your heads, your hands, your hearts, your feet and your voices to make this world — our world — better.”

Area University of Louisiana at Lafayette Fall 2019 graduates include:

Ascension Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Business Administration

Sarah Katherine Mistretta

Engineering

Sparkle Lewis

Liberal Arts

Corinne A. Salter

Jessica Schlaudecker

Jerrod Dequan Welton

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Rebecca Irene Elzer

Sydney Michelle Fuller

Macee Nicole Gautreau

Brady Joseph Louque

Lindsey Mayer

Jessica Meche

Wendy Moran

Abby Mim Overstreet

Hannah Aubrey Reynolds

Melinda Gail Roberts

Sarah Laverne Sonnier

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Morgan Alford

Education

Rebekah Elyse Hess

East Baton Rouge Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Lena Hong Hanh Le

Business Administration

Brett William Hartmann

Elizabeth Grace Hymel

Caleb Jordan Jackson

Emily Kron

Roberta Elise March

Sydney Wade Sterling

Torrence Osarumwese Uwagboe

Telaysia Brenae Walker

Education

Kyle Matthew Buvens

Andree Elizabeth Halliburton

Kendall Danielle Stewart

Engineering

Adam Wayne Frost

Jonathan Thomas Linton

Cynthia Ndulaka

Liberal Arts

Nicole Bartley

Karli Alexandra Blair

Benjamin Braxton Butler

Dalon Jeroid Coleman

Johnella Latrese Felders

Sarah Elizabeth Haik

Erineka Ty'rell Johnson

Andrew Joseph Lacy

Brandon V. Lewis

Anthony Philip Schiro

Bailey Derrion Valentine

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Sasha Landry

Frank John Manno

Caitlin Victoria Pate

Cambri Tana Prevost

Sciences

Kodie O'neil Mims

University College

Robernesha Conella Clay

Lauren Lorio Gossett

Ashton Thaddeus Cardell Johnson

Doctoral Degree

Education

Paul Jude Guidry

Master’s Degree

Arts

Kristina Alexandra Bynum

Business Administration

Cierra Augillard

Richard Christian Bilich

Benjamin B. Curry

Carly Elyse Dartez

Cymberly Dickerson

Karen Traniece Gloston

Shannon Elaine Horton

Braylon Lazare

Kenneth Anthony Mills

Gary Michael Nelms

Jaraski Markay White

Tanina Makayla Winn

Education

Preston L. King

Brittany Charmaine Shepard

Ashley Sherman

Hope Anne Thach

Victoria Paige Thomas

Engineering

Jessica Ruth Mary Wojtkiewicz

Liberal Arts

Johnathan Kendrick Bell

Raven Noelle Douglas

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Gregory Louis Altazan

Sybil Leslie Byrd

Michael Joseph Miller III

Amanda B. Saccaro

Sciences

Terri Cain

East Feliciana Parish

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Tonia Smith Duncan

West Feliciana Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Davis Newbury Thomas

Livingston Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

Lillian Rose Marcus

Education

Kylie Lyn Bourque

Liberal Arts

Bailey Rose Lemoine

D'jakarta Tyre Wells

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Catherine Marie Henderson

Brittney Sasser Koczrowski

Raegan Michel Sweet

University College

Randall Pinestraw

Tangipahoa Parish

Baccalaureate Degree

Arts

John Thomas Rohner

Education

Catherine Irene Cannino

Engineering

Shelby Elizabeth Bagby

Liberal Arts

Victoria Belle Bailey

Nursing & Allied Health Professions

Alexandra Gautreaux Battalora

Whitney Lewis

Carey Ann O'rourke

Jena Marie Oubre

Sciences

Agueda Elena Bragg

Doctoral Degree

Education

Meagan Candiotto Possoit

Master’s Degree

Business Administration

Darby Eleanor Murphy

Reid Parkin Shorter

View comments