Working through the American Heart Association – Capital Area, ISC Constructors LLC recently donated cardiopulmonary resuscitation training kits to St. Michael the Archangel High School and Central High School in Baton Rouge.
In 2014, the Louisiana Legislature passed the Burke Cobb Act, which requires all Louisiana graduating seniors to receive hands-only CPR instruction. The law is an unfunded mandate, which means that donations from organizations like ISC help provide the training and resources that students need in order to fulfill the CPR graduation requirement, a news release said.
ISC is an industrial engineering and construction company, delivering specialized electrical, instrumentation and control solutions to chemical and petrochemical companies throughout the United States.