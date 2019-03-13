More than 100 girls from Baton Rouge area schools gathered at The Water Campus recently for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, organized by ExxonMobil’s Women’s Interest Network.
The event featured fun, educational activities to encourage students to take an active interest in science, technology, engineering and math subjects that can help prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow. The students received a behind-the-scenes tour of the LSU Center for River Studies Mississippi River Model, the largest physical model of the lower Mississippi River.
With the guidance of women working as ExxonMobil engineers, the students participated in two competitive hands-on, water-themed activities. Each team designed a boat to hold as many pennies as possible during the penny boat challenge. The students also designed a water filtration unit that challenged them to remove as much dirt and sediment as possible from a muddy water source. These activities displayed the creative side of science and engineering by getting the girls to think outside the box about the principles of engineering.