Former New Orleans Saints running back Deuce McAllister will make a guest appearance during a Humana health and wellness event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in center court at the Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
The pop-up health event will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10, with health education and Medicare seminars with licensed Humana agents to assist Baton Rouge seniors and their families with their Medicare coverage questions during the Medicare annual enrollment period, which extends through Dec. 7.
There also will be senior-focused exercise demos, refreshments, games, prizes and other fun activities designed to help area residents improve their physical and mental health.