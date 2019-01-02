Weekly demonstrations of virtual reality technology that can help people experience world travel and deep-sea diving as well exploring the systems of the human body are being held through February in the lobby of the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
These free demonstration sessions for patrons age 8 and up will be at 3 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 28. Oculus Rift headsets display computer-generated simulations of three-dimensional images and environments that allow users to interact with technology in a seemingly real or physical way.
For information about these free VR demonstration sessions, call (225) 231-3750.