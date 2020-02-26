The Middle School Mathcounts team from Episcopal School of Baton Rouge took first place in the Mathcounts chapter competition at LSU. The team of seventh and eighth graders, coached by math teacher James Moroney, qualified for state competition March 6 in Pineville.
In addition to the team win, Episcopal eighth grader Autumn Reynolds placed seventh out of the 115 students competing from 13 area schools. Other team members are seventh graders Joie Lee and Luke Stelly and eighth graders Ivy Jiang, Ahebwa Muhumuza, Ayush Patel, Joey Roth, Hayden Singh, Noah Vincent and Hayden Willett.