Among the promising young scientists at the London International Youth Science Forum were five University Laboratory School seniors: Stephen Adjei, William Duke, Zacharia Ismaio, Hannah Traylor and David Winstead.
They were accompanied by instructor Aimee Welch James for the two-week residential student event at Imperial College London & The Royal Geographical Society, according to a news release. The event included demonstrations from leading scientists and visits to world-class laboratories and universities.
The students also took part in cultural interaction, including excursions throughout London and to Stonehenge and other United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage sites.
LIYSF aims to give a deeper insight into science and its applications for the benefit of all mankind and to develop a greater understanding among young people of all nations, the release said. Five hundred students from more than 70 countries participate in the forum annually.