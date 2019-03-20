The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is accepting applications for the 2020 class of its Leadership Baton Rouge program through May 31 at brac.org/leadership.
Nominees are accepted from public and private agencies, corporations, civic and other organizations, and individual nominators. Candidates are selected by a committee of Leadership alumni based on demonstrated leadership ability through career or community achievements, concern for the future of the Baton Rouge area and commitment to the program.
The program's curriculum is designed to train and promote high achievers for positions of voluntary responsibility in the community; to provide developing leaders with practical information concerning community issues and assets; to establish a communication network among the existing and emerging leaders of the community; and to challenge participants to increase their involvement in community affairs, according to a news release.
Session dates for the class of 2020 are:
Aug. 1: Announcement breakfast
Aug. 22-23: Opening retreat
Sept. 17: Leadership styles/diversity
Oct. 15,: K-12 education
Nov. 19: Higher education
Dec. 10: City and state government
Jan. 21: Arts and culture
Feb. 11: Law enforcement/criminal justice
March 10, 2020: Health care/social concerns
April 7, 2020: Economic development
April 30-May 1, 2020: Closing retreat
June 2, 2020: Graduation dinner
In addition to the monthly program, class members must also visit at least one nonprofit agency, attend a Metro Council or other nearby parish governing body meeting and attend a School Board meeting.
Informational briefings for interested applicants will be held throughout March and April. These briefings will provide more information on the program, tips for completing the application, and testimonials from Leadership Baton Rouge alumni. Event details for the informational briefings can be found at brac.org/leadership.