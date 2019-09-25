Registration is open for the Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad, which is expected to attract about 300 fifth graders to Kenilworth Science and Technology School, 7600 Boone Ave., Baton Rouge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2.
Students will take a paper-and-pencil test of mathematical skills to compete for prizes, including gold medals, a 3D printing pen and an iPad Mini. The winning students' teachers also will receive gift cards. The event includes workshops that parents can attend while students are taking tests.
The event is free, but students must register at www.laemo.org. The registration deadline is Oct. 31.
Participation in the Louisiana Elementary Math Olympiad is free. Pizza lunches will be available for $5, and the concession stand will be open for snacks.