The vice chancellor for extension and outreach at the Southern University Agricultural Center received a leadership award Feb. 21 during the Tuskegee University Farmers Conference in Montgomery, Alabama.
To qualify for the T.M. Campbell Leadership Award, Dawn Mellion-Patin worked with land-grant and other universities to improve extension and outreach, demonstrated involvement in public service activities to advance the quality of life for rural citizens, and received recognition from peer groups for services rendered, according to a news release.
In October, Mellion-Patin received the 2018 George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award from Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Mellion-Patin has served as vice chancellor for extension and outreach at the SU Ag Center since 2016. She developed the center’s Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Training Institute, an intensive leadership development program that guides small, minority, socially disadvantaged and limited-resource farmers through the process of becoming competitive agricultural entrepreneurs.
Her work in the field of agriculture has provided her with the opportunity to serve as a panel manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture; chair of the Southern Region-Agricultural and Natural Resources Program Leaders Committee; grant committee member for the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture; 1890 representative on the National Extension Disaster Education Network Executive Committee and historian for the National Society of Minorities in Agricultural, Natural Resources and Related Sciences organization.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil sciences and a master’s degree in educational agriculture, both from Southern University, and a doctoral degree in agricultural and life sciences education from Iowa State University.