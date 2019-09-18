The National Merit Scholarship Program has chosen Runnels High School senior Aubri Watts as a semifinalist in its 2020 scholarship program, and senior Eric Ho as a commended student.
As a semifinalist, Watts remains in the program to compete for finalist standing and the opportunity to vie for more than $31 million in scholarships to be awarded in the spring. Commended students may become candidates for special scholarships from businesses and corporations.
According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, more than 1.5 million juniors in approximately 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 competition by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring students in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.