Luke Russell, a senior at The Dunham School, is in elite company — one of the 0.1 percent of students who earn a perfect ACT score of 36.
Classmate Parker Harris also scored a perfect 36 on the ACT earlier this spring.
As a matter of perspective, of the U.S. high school graduating class of 2017, just 2,760 students scored a 36 out of the nearly 2 million who took the test, a news release said.
The ACT is considered the leading college admissions test and is accepted by all major colleges and universities. It covers English, math, reading and science reasoning, producing a composite test score from the average of those parts.
Luke is the son of Julie and Cliff Russell. He has been a Dunham student since the fourth grade. He belongs to the varsity cross-country and soccer teams, is the 2018-19 Campus Pride prefect and has appeared in several theatrical productions, including “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “You Can’t Take it With You” and “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”
As a senior, his class schedule includes AP courses in English literature, United States government and politics, calculus A/B and physics, as well as a dual-enrollment introduction to engineering course.
Luke has interests in engineering and medicine after finishing high school. He is looking at colleges and universities in and out of state, including Georgia Tech, Texas A&M and Notre Dame.