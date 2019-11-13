John Michael Spillane, a senior at Runnels High School, is the recipient of a 2019 Outstanding High School Volunteer Award from the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation. The award, which recognizes seniors for exemplary volunteer service at school and throughout the community, carries a $500 scholarship.
Every year, one student from each high school in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes is selected to receive the honor. Spillane, an Eagle Scout, was nominated by the Runnels administration.
“John Michael is an all-around good campus citizen,” said Assistant Principal Dana Schlotterer. “He is incredibly humble and thoughtful and is always willing to step in and help others.”
Active in Boy Scouting since third grade, Spillane attained the rank of Eagle in his junior year at Runnels. For his Eagle project, he planned, organized and directed a team of Scouts and volunteers in re-striping the parking lot, fire lanes and handicapped zones St. Patrick’s Church in Baton Rouge. As a Scout, he has also assisted in nearly a dozen other Eagle projects.
After the flood of 2016, he pitched in to help many families with home cleanup and demo. He has done extensive volunteer work in environmental conservation at camps across the country. Spillane also assisted at the funeral of Deputy Bradd Garafola, a Baton Rouge police officer killed in the line of duty.
At Runnels, he is active in the Student Ambassadors Club, the National Honor Society, and the cross-country and track teams. At last year’s state meet, he placed second in the 200-meter race.
He is the son of Colleen and Phillip Spillane.