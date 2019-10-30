This year's Girls on the Run 5K will mark the 10th anniversary of Girls on the Run South Louisiana. The 5K will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
Girls on the Run South Louisiana was founded as an independent council of Girls on the Run International in 2009 at two schools with 24 girls, according to a news release. During its 10 years, it has grown to serve 10,000 girls in all.
Over the course of the after-school program, girls develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.
Men, women and children of all ages are encouraged to participate in the untimed, 3.1 mile event. Attendees will enjoy music, free activities for children, a pre-5K warm-up and post-5K food. Activities begin at 1 p.m., and the 5K begins at 2 p.m. GOTR girl alumnae are encouraged to participate in the 10th anniversary event with a special $10 registration.
To register or volunteer for the event, visit www.girlsontherunsola.org/5K. Registration for the 5K is $30 through Nov. 14, after which the cost will increase to $35. Event registration is free for children 7 and under.