EBR library Pamela Cambre Lakvold.jpg

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has awarded its 2019 Spaht Scholar Award to Pamela Cambre Lakvold, center. With her are library director Spencer Watts, left, and Jason Jacob, president of the library board.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has awarded its 2019 Spaht Scholar Award to Pamela Cambre Lakvold. The award recognizes an educator who makes a difference in the lives of their students by encouraging the love of learning.

Lakvold, who has taught at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School for eight years, holds a BA in elementary education from Nicholls State University and a master's degree in library and information science from LSU. She lives in Baton Rouge with her husband, Darrell Lakvold, and is mother to three daughters, Amanda, Claire and Ryn Alexandra. 

Tags

View comments