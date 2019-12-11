The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has awarded its 2019 Spaht Scholar Award to Pamela Cambre Lakvold. The award recognizes an educator who makes a difference in the lives of their students by encouraging the love of learning.
Lakvold, who has taught at Westdale Heights Academic Magnet School for eight years, holds a BA in elementary education from Nicholls State University and a master's degree in library and information science from LSU. She lives in Baton Rouge with her husband, Darrell Lakvold, and is mother to three daughters, Amanda, Claire and Ryn Alexandra.