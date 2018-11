Members of Cub Scout Pack 378, sponsored by Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and School, lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the Oct. 24 meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council. The Scouts are, from left, Avery Blanchard, Kristopher Thomas, Quentin Metz, Kaiden Monroe, Dalton Brockhoeft, Noel Dixon, Cooper Thibodeaux, Konnor Brockhoeft, Thomas Brauner and A.J. Jones. The scoutmaster of Pack 378 is Eric Romero.