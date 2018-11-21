Students at Runnels School raised $360.50 for Cancer Services of Baton Rouge through a Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Spirit Day on the main campus Oct. 24.
A lunch hour coin drive and bake sale were held in the junior and senior high schools to raise money for the cause. The eighth-grade class organized and hosted the bake sale.
In addition to the fundraisers on Think Pink Day, Runnels students supported the event by wearing pink to school and to a home volleyball game against False River Academy.