A statewide Performance Contractors charity drive has brought in $207,000 for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, which will share the donation evenly.
Over the past year, Performance Contractors raised the funds through its Performance Strong employee giving campaign, according to a news release. More than 1,000 employees from throughout Louisiana raised $103,876 for the two organizations. Performance Contractors matched all individual contributions dollar for dollar, bringing the total donation to $207,753.
For information on getting involved with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center or Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, visit marybird.org/donate or ololchildrens.org.