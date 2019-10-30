With Officer Jennifer Gonzalez, of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, are, from left, Canon Gerhart, Caden Carville and Jane Allgood, who are among the St. Jean Vianney School first-graders participating in the social-justice project
Among the St. Jean Vianney School first-graders participating in the social-justice project are, front row from left, Tanner Spinosa, Hadley Thompson, Cameron Dehart, Cade Windham, Harry Dardis, Nathan Dang, Wyatt Sledge, Ethan Tran, Chloe Rachal, Vera Schmitt and Aubrie Calhoun, whose teachers are Charlotte Bergeron and Angie Toney. With them are firefighters Jonathan Tallo and Jordan Ashford of the East Side Fire Department.
PROVIDED PHOTO
As a social-justice project, first-graders from St. Jean Vianney School recently presented baskets of snacks and toiletries to the Harrell's Ferry Road station of the East Side Fire Department and to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.