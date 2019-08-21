The St. George Fire Department broke ground Aug. 15 on the largest project in the department’s over 50-year history.
The construction of a fire station adjacent to the administration building on Airline Highway will allow St. George Fire to decommission the leased facility at 9020 Castille Road, department officials said.
That is the only station which the district doesn’t own.
In the early 1990s, there existed a need for fire protection in the area, but the best location for a station couldn’t be determined until more development occurred along the Airline Highway corridor, officials explained in a news release. So, land was leased for the Castille Road station.
The construction of Woman’s Hospital, the Long Farm development, numerous auto dealerships and other factors led to the district’s long-term plan to place resources on Airline Highway.
The $12.8 million project, designed by Domain Architects and to be built by Guy Hopkins Construction, includes the demolishing of an existing metal storage building and the construction of a training/communications center in its place.
The third element of the project will be the construction of a five-bay special services/maintenance facility. It will be located between the burn tower and the radio tower on the site.
The project timeline calls for all the buildings to be habitable in 16 months.