Katie Bliss has been hired as director of development for Hogs for the Cause in the Baton Rouge area, where she will lead fundraising and outreach efforts.
Bliss graduated from LSU with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and a concentration in public relations while also minoring in business, Spanish and art. Following graduation, she attended Loyola Law School, where she received certificates in civil, common and international laws.
In 2017, Bliss and her husband moved to Baton Rouge, where she has volunteered with the Knock Knock Children’s Museum and served as the decorations chairwomen for its Storybook Soiree. She also volunteers for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, serving food to Baton Rouge residents in need.
Hogs for the Cause is the premier funding source for pediatric brain cancer outreach services in the United States. It has given more than 1,000 direct grants to families in need and contributed to children’s hospitals in New Orleans, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Atlanta.