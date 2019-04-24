The Forum 35 volunteer organization is accepting applications from Baton Rouge public schools that serve primarily low-income students that would benefit from a yearlong service partnership with young professional volunteers.
Forum 35 volunteers participating in its Public Education Project partner with one school each academic year to enhance the school environment and provide resources and opportunities for students. Previous projects have included physical improvements to the exterior or interior of the school and assistance with in-school or after-school activities.
For more information or to apply, visit forum35.org/PEP. Questions regarding the project or the application can be directed to the Public Education Project chair, Olivia Ohlsen, at pep@forum35.org. The final selection will occur in late May.