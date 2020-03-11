The members of the Runnels Schools 2020 Mardi Gras court are, front row, from left, second grade prince Archer Carkuff, second grade princess Natalie White, Petite King Rayan Shah, Petite Queen Adleigh Watts, first grade princess Birdie Ward and first grade prince Taylor Ezell. In the second row are fourth grade princess Sophie LeBlanc, fourth grade prince Nathan D'Gerolamo, grande king Sammy Ismail, grande queen Madelyn Sandifer, fifth grade prince Henry Daughety and fifth grade princess Lauren Ly.