At Baylor University in Waco, Texas, eight students from the Baton Rouge are among more than 4,400 named to the fall 2018 Dean's Academic Honor Roll.
Students honored on the dean's list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
On the Baylor dean's list from Baton Rouge are Alexandra Augusta Brady, Natalie M. Bush, Katherine A. Kozan, Catherine M. Ledoux, Joseph Albert Leo, Madison Luscy, Michelle Dongyun Shin and Cole M. Shipley.