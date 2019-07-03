BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. LeBlanc, Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Darrel Vannoy and the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation announce the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame.
Inductees from the area include:
- Donna Britt, retired WAFB-TV news anchor, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Jay Dardenne, commissioner of administration, East Baton Rouge Parish
- Ross Maggio Jr., retired warden, Louisiana State Penitentiary, East Feliciana Parish
Others include Jerry L. Bell, retired police chief, DeQuincy, Calcasieu Parish; Gregory C. “Greg” Champagne, sheriff, St. Charles Parish; Paul D. Connick Jr., district attorney, Jefferson Parish; Michael A. Couvillon, sheriff, Vermilion Parish; Ernestine S. Gray, juvenile court judge, Orleans Parish; Haywood B. Joiner Jr., chairman, Department of Allied Health, LSU Alexandria, Rapides Parish; and Patrick M. LaSalle, retired police chief, Patterson, St. Mary Parish.
In addition to these awards, Re-Entry Honoree of the Year is Ronnie M. Moore, coordinator of Cornerstone Builders, Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of New Orleans, Orleans Parish.
The Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum is home to the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame and encourages all interested to attend the tribute and appreciation events honoring the above on July 12.
For tickets and information, contact the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum by calling (225) 655-2592 or emailing Rolanda Robinson at rolandarobinson@angolamuseum.org.