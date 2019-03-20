The Dixie Electric Membership Corp. has chosen Eric Ho, a junior at Runnels High School in Baton Rouge, as one of four winners in its Rural Electric Youth Tour essay contest, earning an all-expense-paid weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., this summer.
Ho was one of 12 finalists who gave oral presentations of their essays during a banquet Feb. 26 at White Oak Plantation in Baton Rouge. The finalists also took a test on the history of rural electrification.
For the contest, participants were required to write essays in the form of letters to political and community leaders addressing topics of concern.
Eric's essay, directed to Louisiana State Superintendent of Education John White, addressed problems with Louisiana's public education system.
Eric wrote his winning essay as an assignment in Colleen LeBlanc's English Language and Composition AP class. LeBlanc as well as Eric's parents and brothers were with him when he won.
He is the son of Nguyen Le and Brian Ho.