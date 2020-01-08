Students from prekindergarten through eighth grade at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Baton Rouge presented a musical program featuring songs focusing on light during the school's Grandparents Day celebration Nov. 22. The theme of the program, hosted by principal Cecilia Methvin, was “Grandparents Light Up Our Lives.”
The program included a prayer service lead by seventh-grade students, a performance by school cheerleaders, and musical performances from each of the school’s 10 grades.
Pre-kindergartners performed “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star”; kindergartners performed “This Little Light of Mine”; first-graders performed “You Are My Sunshine”; second-graders performed “How Far I’ll Go”; third-graders performed “Here Comes the Sun”; fourth-graders performed “Walking On Sunshine”; fifth-graders performed “Just the Way You Are”; sixth-graders performed “Counting Stars”; seventh-graders performed “What Makes You Beautiful”; and eighth-graders performed “The Greatest Show.” The highlight of the program was the finale, with all students and guests singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
To commemorate their last Grandparents Day, eighth-graders presented their grandparents with long-stemmed yellow roses.
Grandparents and special guests enjoyed a reception after the program, which was organized by pre-kindergarten assistant Amy Daughdrill.