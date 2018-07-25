Cat Haven of Greater Baton Rouge is a nonprofit rescue organization for cats and kittens. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Road and is open for adoptions from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Adoption Day events are held on Saturdays at Petco, 6857 Siegen Lane, and PetSmart in Siegen Marketplace.
Email cathaven@cathaven.org, call (225) 636-2680 or visit cathaven.org to learn about adopting, donating, volunteering and fostering. Follow the organization on Facebook at cathavenbatonrouge.