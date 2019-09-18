Applications are being accepted through Sept. 23 for $500 Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid grants provided by Eatel Corp., a Gonzales-based local communications provider. The grants will help 10 Ascension Parish teachers implement innovative and creative classroom projects.

To submit an application, visit www.eatel.com/reachakid.

The 2018 grant recipients were: 

  • Alycia Patty, of Dutchtown Primary School, for her Classroom Corner project
  • Carla Babin, of Gonzales Middle School, Innovative & Sensory Arts
  • Amy Roddy of Lake Elementary School, Math Counts
  • Melanie Guillory, of Spanish Lake Primary, The Building Blocks of Learning
  • Jané Gabriel, of Gonzales Primary School, Eureka Math Manipulatives
  • Bess Melancon, of St. Amant High School, Career Confidence & Community Connections
  • Eric Brownfield, of East Ascension High School, Breakout EDU: It’s Time for Something Different
  • Brooke Todd, of Dutchtown Middle School, Stock the Lab
  • Roxie Ducote, of Gonzales Primary School, Adventure Bears
  • Tanya Painter, of Pecan Grove Primary, Hear Me Out!

Tags

View comments