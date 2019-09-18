Applications are being accepted through Sept. 23 for $500 Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid grants provided by Eatel Corp., a Gonzales-based local communications provider. The grants will help 10 Ascension Parish teachers implement innovative and creative classroom projects.
To submit an application, visit www.eatel.com/reachakid.
The 2018 grant recipients were:
- Alycia Patty, of Dutchtown Primary School, for her Classroom Corner project
- Carla Babin, of Gonzales Middle School, Innovative & Sensory Arts
- Amy Roddy of Lake Elementary School, Math Counts
- Melanie Guillory, of Spanish Lake Primary, The Building Blocks of Learning
- Jané Gabriel, of Gonzales Primary School, Eureka Math Manipulatives
- Bess Melancon, of St. Amant High School, Career Confidence & Community Connections
- Eric Brownfield, of East Ascension High School, Breakout EDU: It’s Time for Something Different
- Brooke Todd, of Dutchtown Middle School, Stock the Lab
- Roxie Ducote, of Gonzales Primary School, Adventure Bears
- Tanya Painter, of Pecan Grove Primary, Hear Me Out!