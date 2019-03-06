The assistant to the president of the Louisiana Farm Bureau, Jim Monroe, is retiring April 30 after 47 years of service to the state’s farmers, ranchers and rural residents.
His successor in the Farm Bureau's highest staff position will be Kyle McCann, who is now associate commodity director for the Farm Bureau.
“I couldn’t ask for a better right-hand-man to lead the state office staff for all the years I’ve been president,” Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson said, according to a news release. “Over his career, Jim was instrumental in guiding policy and legislation on the state and national levels.”
A native of Gilbert, Monroe grew up on a cotton, soybean and cattle farm. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agribusiness from LSU in 1970 and a master's degree in agricultural economics in 1974. He joined the Farm Bureau as assistant commodity director in 1972 and became commodity director in 1976 and assistant to the president in 1983.
“Jim really knows how to get the people around him to get things done without micromanaging them,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau general counsel Henry Bernard Jr., who served as assistant to the president prior to Monroe and has been with the company for 52 years. “Aside from being a great administrator, Jim is also very involved at the State Capitol and has a knack for getting in front of issues even before they’re issues.”
“The best thing is the people I work with,” Monroe said. “It’s wonderful to watch people come into this organization as youths in our contests, go into the Young Farmers and Ranchers program and mature into leadership. You get to know them as people, see their families and their whole lives. They’re all volunteers and they’re all driven by the same goal — to make a difference.”
Monroe, 70, plans to spend more time with his wife, Connie; his two children, Chris and Darryl; and his four grandchildren, Ryan, Raegan, Parker and Pierson, following his retirement.