Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Feb. 22-28:
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Highland Road 8519: $150,000. Owner: Sean Johnson. Total square footage: 1,520. Addition of 1,520 square footage to existing 2,217 square footage dentist business office, to create 3,732 square footage business office, and site work to serve. Issued Feb. 27.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Baringer Foreman Road 9373: $120,000. Owner: Stanley Cheatham. Total square footage: 1,818. Complete interior to create two suites A and B in multitenant existing 10,685-square-foot building 3. This permit is specific to Suite A of 1,818 square footage for business office use. Issued Feb. 26.
Baringer Foreman Road 9373: Owner: Stanley Cheatham. Total square footage: 1,484. Complete interior to create two suites A and B in multitenant existing 10,685-square-foot building 3. This permit is specific to Suite B of 1,484 square footage for business office use. Issued Feb. 26.
Florida Street 323: $294,000. Owner: Mike Crouch. Total square footage: 4,161. First floor renovation, 4161 sf, sprinklered building to be for school/classroom use. Issued Feb. 26.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Country Club Drive 1351: $400,000. Owner: Jose Barro. Total square footage: 5,117. New construction of 5,117 square footage open air golf cart storage barn at the Webb Park golf course. Issued Feb. 27.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Medical Center Drive 17000: $1,000,000. Owner: Brain Smyth. Total square footage: 5,950. Interior renovation to convert first floor gym into primary care clinic business, 5,950 square footage. Includes renovation of exam rooms, nurse station, offices and new mammography room. Issued Feb. 27.
O'neal Lane 1220: $29,000. Owner: David Albrecht. Total square footage: 1,600. Shell/flood restore converting former floor damaged residence of 1600 square footage to commercial use vanilla box, with changes for business office use. Relocating stairs and replacing drywall. Created storefront that was completed previously, changed out electrical and hvac from the flood (work not inspected). No occupancy until future tenant applies for remodel permit. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the second floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the eighth-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the fifth-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: $24,616,000. Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the first-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the sixth-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the seventh-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the fourth-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
South Acadian Thruway 2237: Owner: Gretchen Hoefling. Total square footage: 16,312. Interior renovation of existing 130,500-square-foot, eight-story building for continued business office use. This permit is for the third-floor renovation of approximately 16,312 square footage. Issued Feb. 22.
DEMOLITION
Florida Boulevard 4743: Owner: Andy McCall. Total square footage not listed. Interior demolition of the Old Borden Milk Company two-story building. Demolition cost is $50,000. Issued Feb. 25.
Hearthstone Drive 720: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single family residence. Issued Feb. 25.
Hearthstone Drive 808: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story, single family residence. Issued Feb. 25.
FENCE
Staring Lane 918: $21,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. MBOA application for 10-foot fence. Issued Feb. 26.
POOL
Conway Drive 3044: $75,000. Owner: Kenny Hodges. Total square footage not listed. New gunite pool. Issued Feb. 26.
Lake Crest View Drive 15376: $96,650. Owner: Wade Thibodeaux. Total square footage not listed. Pool. Issued Feb. 28.
Pete Maravich Court 2421: $57,500. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 525. New residential swimming pool. Issued Feb. 26.
South Harrell's Ferry Road 13748: $195,928. Owner: Josh McCoy. Total square footage: 1,100. Gunite pool. Issued Feb. 28.
RESIDENTIAL: ACCESSORY
Aberdeen Avenue 1556: $18,000. Owner: James Carruth. Total square footage: 520. Residential accessory structure. Issued Feb. 22.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Broussard Street 2427: $35,000. Owner: Kelly Baker. Total square footage: 600. Converting the existing structure (laundry room/bathroom/storage) into a master suite. This structure is already connected to the house by a covered breezeway. Enclose of breezeway and widen the structure, which will add square footage. Issued Feb. 25.
Cloverdale Avenue 2181: $39,000. Owner: Gwen Fairchild. Total square footage: 132. Master bathroom addition. Issued Feb. 25.
Woodchase Boulevard 2040: $50,000. Owner: Carter Fourrier. Total square footage: 1,183. Addition of a new bonus room /bedroom/habitable attic over an existing garage and the addition of an outdoor kitchen/living area — requires engineering on the existing foundation and framing structure for new loads to be imposed upon it. Issued Feb. 25.
RESIDENTIAL: DRIVEWAY
Sessions Drive 3549: $19,000. Owner: Laser Crockett. Total square footage not listed. Repair driveway. Issued Feb. 28.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Bayou Bengal Court 2549: $700,000. Owner: Ted Braud. Total square footage: 6,388. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 25.
Casa Colina Court 315: $500,000. Owner: Trent McCarthy. Total square footage: 5,268. New residence. Issued Feb. 26.
Deaux Parc Drive 2125: $556,000. Owner: Philip Stagg. Total square footage: 3,016. Lot 157 Rouzan, single-family residence. Issued Feb. 26.
Deaux Parc Drive 2131: $550,000. Owner: Philip Stagg. Total square footage: 2,987. Lot 156 Rouzan, single-family residence. Issued Feb. 26.
East Bolivar Drive 450: $129,480. Owner: Lowell Major. Total square footage: 1,660. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 26.
Elm Row Lane 1632: $250,000. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,180. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 26.
Grand Ridge Drive 13534: $450,000. Owner: Jake Moses. Total square footage: 4,836. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 22.
Grand Way Avenue 2705: $392,886. Owner: Wes Self. Total square footage: 5,037. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 26.
Hazard Drive 22858, Zachary: $244,218. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,131. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 28.
Heidel Avenue 5908: $181,440. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,381. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 25.
Lake Breeze Drive 121: $190,398. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,441. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 26.
Lake Edge Drive 6218: $171,132. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,194. Residential construction. Issued Feb. 26.
Memorial Tower Drive 14321: $472,524. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 6,058. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 22.
Mimosa Street 5153: $203,892. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,614. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 26.
Rustic Pine Drive 1346: $183,300. Owner: Jaclyn Hollingsworth. Total square footage: 2,350. New single-family residence. Issued Feb. 26.
Sherwood Street 4360: $223,376. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,090. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 25.
Trottoir Street 5137: $168,792. Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single-family dwelling. Issued Feb. 26.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Atlanta Avenue 5633: $38,515. Owner: Nora Butler. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.
Beech Street 3924: $18,550. Owner: Dewayne Williams. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 28.
Buttonwood Drive 6735: $50,410. Owner: Adele Jackson. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.
Chevelle Drive 840: $84,000. Owner: Ralph Bender. Total square footage: 1. Renovation/remodel to residency — kitchen renovation/remodel. Issued Feb. 26.
Eaton Street 3683: $73,588. Owner: Thomas and Tonya Hubble. Total square footage: 1,163. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. House is being elevated to base flood. Issued Feb. 26.
Fairwoods Drive 3487: $12,500. Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 27.
Gail Drive 9144: $10,007. Owner: Naomi Dedual. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 12 vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Feb. 25.
Gibbens Road 12131: Owner: Anthony Allen. Total square footage not listed. Issued Feb. 28.
Huron Street 3040: $5,000. Owner: W. Mae C. McGuffery. Total square footage not listed. Repair of a blighted house with termite damage. Issued Feb. 27.
Kaufman Street 2354: $30,000. Owner: Shalamar Armstrong. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 26.
Kennon Drive 1540, Baker: $55,500,. Owner: Serrgio Wilson. Total square footage not listed. Flooded house. Issued Feb. 25.
Lakeland Drive 638: $20,332. Owner: Travis and Kelly Moore. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel. Issued Feb. 27.
Lanier Drive 4975: $56,227. Owner: Crystal Mckinnis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 25.
Lockefield Drive 3125: $28,280. Owner: Chris Landry. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 27.
Mollylea Drive 10736: $75,000. Owner: Dishili Young. Total square footage not listed. New drywall per scope of work, minor plumbing, separate permit for correct wiring. Issued Feb. 22.
North Maribel Court 7781: $57,331. Owner: Rosa Stansbury. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 25.
Oak Bend Drive 10718: $1,326. Owner: Richard Magee. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install one vinyl replacement window, same size. Issued Feb. 25.
Presidio Avenue 9662: Owner: Robert Mahoney. Total square footage not listed. Car ran into house, wall on driveway side was damaged by a car, one interior wall between the nook and laundry also damaged, electric service damaged. Issued Feb. 28.
Progress Street 840: $10,262. Owner: Sonia Scott. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 13 vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Feb. 25.
South Vignes Road 9943: $50,000. Owner: Suzanne Boucher. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.
Salem Drive 4106: $13,010. Owner: Gertie Perry. Total square footage: 1. Window replacement. Install 10 vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Feb. 25.
West Chalfont Drive 528: $48,458. Owner: Paul Harvey. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.
Walker Drive 7175, Baker: $55,792. Owner: Darryl Deemer. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 25.
Wayne Drive 3824: $13,905. Owner: Dewanna Richard. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.
Wexford Drive 5145: $34,507. Owner: Earl Lee. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Feb. 27.
Woodlake Drive 4612: $42,902. Owner: Ethel Riles. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Feb. 26.