An introductory mountain bike course for people ages 12 and up will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 on the mountain bike course at Comite River Park, 8900 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge.
Fall BREC Outdoor Adventure programs also include:
Sunset Paddle kayaking for ages 12 and up will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 5 and again on Sept. 19 on University Lakes at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge. Costs for paddling programs range from $10 to $12.
Paddlers ages 18 and older who would rather watch the sun rise may prefer Kayaks and Coffee, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 9 and again on Nov. 5 at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker.
BREC’s Kayaking 101 and Stand-Up Paddleboard 101 courses are open to those ages 12 and older and are designed to instruct beginners from a novice to intermediate level in kayaking and paddle boarding. Paddlers should attend courses depending on experience level. Kayaking 101 will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at Greenwood Community Park, 13350 La. 19, Baker. Stand-Up Paddleboard 101 will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge.
The Paddle Away course will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Highland Road Boat Launch, 14024 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.
The Expedition Paddle to put new paddling skills to the test will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at Bayou LaFourche.
The Archery 101 program for both adults and youth will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Womack Park UpperDeck Batting Cages; the cost is $10.
Senior Spokes biking program for ages 55 and up from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge; and again from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 6201 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Specially designed cruisers and three-wheeled trike bikes will be available at no cost.
For more information or to reserve a space in these programs, call the BREC main office at (225) 272-9200, email outdooradventure@brec.org or visit webtrac.brec.org.