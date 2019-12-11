Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has named Deidre “Dee” Alexander as winner of the 2019 Sister Linda Constantin Courage and Compassion Award.
Alexander is the front desk receptionist at the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, a Mary Bird Perkins — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Woman’s Hospital partnership.
The annual award is named in honor of Constantin, a longtime nurse and member of the senior administrative team at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, who died in 2005 after battling colon cancer. Each year, the award is presented to a Cancer Center team member who exemplifies her deeply held values and beliefs.
Linda Lee, Cancer Center vice president, said, as always, this year winner’s traits closely resemble those of Constantin.
“Of the many extraordinary nominations we received, Dee’s compassion and willingness to go above-and-beyond for patients stood out to the selection committee,” said Lee.
Sister Barbara Arceneaux, regional minister, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, presented the award to Alexander in front of an audience of Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake team members gathered to pay homage to the award winner and Constantin. Susan Moncla, a longtime friend of Constantin, was also present and spoke about the importance of keeping her legacy alive by spreading love and kindness to everyone.
Leslie McArdle, guest and volunteer services manager at the Cancer Center, who works closely with Alexander, read an excerpt from one of the nominations.
“Dee is one of the first employees to arrive in the morning and last to leave in the afternoon to ensure all patients are greeted with a smile and a hug,” read McArdle. “She recognizes patients and their family members by name as they walk into the Pavilion. With her compassionate and respectful way of treating people, Dee helps lessen the burden of cancer for all patients she interacts with, and is a friend to many.”