Baton Rouge native John Adam Howe is one of four LSU students chosen to compete for the Udall Scholarship, awarded to college sophomores and juniors for leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.
Howe, Katie Davis, McKaila Darden and Jack Green were selected through an internal LSU competition and will compete with students from universities across the country for the chance to be named a 2019 Udall Scholar. In 2019, the Udall Foundation anticipates awarding 50 scholarships of up to $7,000 each.
Howe is an Ogden Honors College sophomore majoring in biological engineering. A Louisiana Service and Leadership Scholar, Howe serves as budgeting chairman for the Honors College Project 225. He also served as an assistant in agricultural and microfinance operations for four mission trips to Guatemala. Howe’s career goal is to establish and grow a biological engineering firm that focuses on mimicking natural processes to create sustainable agricultural, water, waste management and energy systems.
Darden, a native of Charenton in St. Mary Parish, is a junior majoring in natural resource ecology and management. She is a member of the Native American Student Organization at LSU and serves as Student Government College of Agriculture special events chairwoman and a College of Agriculture student ambassador with Les Voyageurs. She received an honorable mention from the Udall Foundation last year.
Green, a native of Lake Charles, is an Ogden Honors College junior majoring in applied coastal environmental science and political science, with a concentration in public policy. Green was named a 2018 Udall Scholar and a 2019 Truman Scholarship finalist. At LSU, he is a Louisiana Service and Leadership Scholar in the Ogden Honors College and an active member of LSU Student Government, where he serves as a student senator for the College of Coast & Environment and chairs campus affairs and sustainability committee.
Davis, a native of Frisco, Texas, is an Ogden Honors College junior majoring in natural resource ecology and management and Spanish. Her research in Sabrina Taylor’s lab investigates the habitat needs of Bachman’s Sparrow, a near-threatened species, hoping to contribute to a further understanding of how genetically based variation in personality relates to species distribution.