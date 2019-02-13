Magnet Schools of America has awarded its National Magnet School of Excellence designation to Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet School.
BR FLAIM is Baton Rouge's only public elementary foreign language immersion school for kindergarten through fifth grade, according to a news release. Academic immersion is a teaching method where the teacher speaks in the target language to teach students the academic material and a second language at the same time. FLAIM students are taught math, science, art and social studies by teachers speaking French, Spanish or Mandarin.
Principal Cheryl Miller will receive a National Magnet School of Excellence Merit Award on behalf of the school during Magnet Schools of America’s conference in Baltimore in April.