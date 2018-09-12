The Registrar of Voters Office will be conducting a voter registration drive in East Baton Rouge Parish during Voter Registration Week, Sept. 24-28.
Residents who need to register to vote or update their registration may do so online at www.GeauxVote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the voter drive conducted at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
In order to provide East Baton Rouge Parish residents an opportunity to register to vote near their home or workplace, the registrar’s office will visit library branches from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:
- Sept. 24, Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Sept. 24, Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway
- Sept. 25, Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road
- Sept. 25, Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway
- Sept. 25, Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St.
- Sept. 26, Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St.
- Sept. 26, Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St.
- Sept. 26, Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
- Sept. 27, Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road
- Sept. 27, Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road
- Sept. 27, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road
- Sept. 28, Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road
- Sept. 28, Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road.
Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification that establishes identity, age and residency. Applicants must submit a current Louisiana driver’s license or a birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age, and residency. If you have no picture ID, you may bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.
To cast a ballot in the upcoming Nov. 6 election, the last day to register to vote in person or by mail is Oct. 9. Oct. 16 is the last day to register to vote online through the GeauxVote.com website. Early voting will be Oct. 23-30.
Voters may check the status of their registration at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 389-3940.