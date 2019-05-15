Planning to buy a home?
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is accepting applications for its homeownership program through May 31. Applications can be obtained at habitatbrla.org; at the Habitat office at 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200; and at the ReStore locations at 10300 Perkins Road and 4301 Airline Highway.
Habitat for Humanity works with prospective homeowner partners through their 255 required “sweat equity” hours and their path to an affordable mortgage. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
For more application information, visit habitatbrla.org or call (225) 927-6651.
Herb Society to hold class on garden containers
Cathy Cashio, of the Herb Society of America-Baton Rouge Unit, will teach a class on making fluid, intriguing garden containers out of old towels or washcloths and hypertufa rock from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at the Pavilion at the LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens at Burden, 4560 Essen Lane.
The cost is $10 for members and $15 for others. To register, visit www.hsabr.org.
Understanding hoarding
Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair will present a free seminar on understanding hoarding at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Hoarding disorder is the excessive accumulation of things, regardless of actual value, due to a perceived or obsessive need to save them, and is characterized by the difficulty in parting with or discarding possessions, according to a news release.
Trosclair's discussion will include causes, common issues faced by family members, and safety and health risks that can arise. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
Hoarding disorder affects many people and some don’t even realize it until it is too late. Research has found that 2 percent to 5 percent of the world has hoarding illness at some degree. That means that of the 300 million people in the United States, there are 6 million to 15 million people affected by the hoarding illness. More in-depth statistical information can be found at www.helpforhoarding.net.