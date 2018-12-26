The University Laboratory School Junior Beta Club hosted a schoolwide Day of Giving on Dec. 5 and collected 778 grocery bags of nonperishable holiday food items totaling 7,031 pounds, the most provided in a single donation to the Shepherd’s Market Client Choice Food Pantry.
On the same day, the Middle School Student Council hosted a “T-shirts for Turkeys” event, during which students donated $2 each to the Shepherd’s Market for the privilege of being able to wear a T-shirt to school, adding $344 in cash to the donations, while Lab School friends and families also donated $530 to the market, totaling $877 in monetary donations from the school.
“This is unbelievable. We’ve never had a food drive bring in this many pounds,” said Shepherd’s Market director Theresa Sandifer. “This is more than enough to feed the 500 families coming for our turkey giveaway. What a blessing.”