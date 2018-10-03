The Capital Area Court-Appointed Special Advocates Association recently swore in a new class of CASA volunteers who had completed a 32-hour training course.
The quarterly training prepares CASA volunteers for their advocacy work speaking for the best interests of abused children, a news release said. Volunteers have six months to complete the training. Once assigned to cases, the volunteers will work to help abused and neglected children reach safe homes with forever families.
The newly appointed CASA volunteers are Deborah Abernathy, Meagan Callier, Re'Gine Campbell, Lindsay Carlino, Melonie Y. Curry-Tucker, Sherry Ducote, Maegan Dunn, Andrea N. Early, Steven J. Eskine, Jill Luckett Howard, Brenda C. Jackson, Kurtis Johnson, Edna Key, Melody Kitchen, Frances Lee, Megan Lowe, Cindy M. Richmond, Paul T. Richmond, Anna Schexnayder, Amy Sylvester, Reginald D. Warford, Anastasia Webb, Laisha Webb, Bret Whitehead and Carlos J. Winley.
The next CASA training course will begin in January 2019. Orientation sessions will be held at the CASA office, 848 Louisiana Ave., at 6 p.m. Oct. 10; 3 p.m. Oct. 18; noon Oct. 22; and 10 a.m. Oct. 27.
For future dates and more details, call (225) 379-8598, visit casabr.org or email volunteer@casabr.org.