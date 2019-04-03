At Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, two seniors, Maggie Ewing and Douglas Robins, have been selected as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program began in 1964 to recognize and honor some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The program’s mission is “to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.”
In addition to being U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates, Ewing and Robins also are National Merit finalists and National Honor Society inductees.
Ewing is a student thespian and a member of the Upper School Select Choir. This summer, she was selected for a musical theater intensive at the University of Hartford. Robins is a Writing Center Fellow, a member of the Student Vestry and an Honor Thesis student. He is also an active member of the performing arts community.