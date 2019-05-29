The 2019 Runnels Spring Art Show, held during the Festival of Arts on May 5, featured more than 1,000 pieces of original artwork created by students from preschool through high school.
For the exhibition, the school gym was styled as an upscale art gallery, with paintings, drawings, collages, sculptures, and digital student art on display. The Jazz Souls provided live music.
Awards were presented in the categories of Judge’s Choice, Principal’s and Librarian’s Choice, and Students' Choice. Two-dimensional artwork winning Judge’s Choice awards in grades 7-12 will be on display in the foyer of the Gladys Hague Runnels Theater on the school’s main campus for the next school year. Principal’s and Librarian’s Choice award winners will go on permanent display in school offices and libraries.
Organizing and mounting the show were art department head Lee Brandt Randall and faculty members Sydney McGraw, Nicole Latiolais, Burgundy Brumfield, Jennifer Leeper, Lauren Downing, Laura Russell, Amy Sandifer and Katrina Ray.
Winners of Judge's Choice awards are:
- High school advanced placement: Seth Miller, “Calamity,” pen and ink
- High school: Alexis Rogers, “Cat Scratch Board,” scratchboard; Eric Ho, “Jellyfish,” scratchboard; and Ava Comeaux, “Mosquito Hawk,” papier mâché and wire
- High school media arts: Jillian Edmonson, “Jackie Brown Movie Poster,” digital media; and Madisan Milam, “Turtle Pancake Mutant Hybrid,” digital media
- Junior high: Emma Collett, “Dragonfly,” scratchboard; Aidan Dooley, “The Fuzzy Bee,” papier mâché; and Ella Brigman, “Blue Lead Beetle,” papier mâché and wire.
Winners of Principal’s Choice Awards are:
- Junior and senior high: Erin Oehrle, “Frida, Low Poly Portrait,” digital media; Barrett Couvillion, “Ice Cream,” ceramic; Jensen Holliday, “Susurrus,” oil painting; Alexis Rogers, “Billie,” pen and ink
- Elementary: Alaina Milam, “Whooping Crane,” mixed media; Andrew Hart, “Cello,” mixed media; Enzo Rovai, “Still Life,” ebony pencil; Amelia Guess, “Wolf,” charcoal; Jordan Bergeron, “Red Dog,” tempera.
Winners of Vice Principal's Choice Awards are:
Junior and senior high: Phoebe Koontz, “Self-Portrait,” oil; Katherine Oehrle, “Sunset,” acrylic; and Rachel Hargrove, “Dog Pop Art Portrait,” digital media.
Winners of Assistant Principal’s Choice Awards are:
- Junior and senior high: Minna Ismail, “Not my Brother,” watercolor
- Elementary: Chloe Hall, “Blue Footed Booby,” pastel.
Winners of Librarian's Choice Awards are:
- Elementary: Rowen Basso, “Sea Turtle,” pastel; and Sophia Dodd, “Red Panda,” pastel.
Winners of Students' Choice Awards are:
High school advanced placement: Seth Miller, first and second; Sarah Stanfield, third; and Seth Miller, honorable mention.
Winners of Students' Choice Awards for two-dimensional art are:
- High school: Jillian Edmonson, first; Alexis Rogers, who had two pieces tied for second; Alexis Rogers, who had a third piece that placed third; Eric Ho, who had two pieces that earned honorable mentions; and Parker Collett and Josh Freeman, who also earned honorable mentions
- Junior high: Eli Latiolais, first; Ethan Ho, second; Molly Sandifer, third; and Ava McCann and Emma Collett, honorable mentions
- Grades four through six: Molly Banquer, first; Maeve Dolan, second; Alaina Milam, third; and Dylan Evans and Leyna Huynh, honorable mentions
- Grades one through three: Lucas Smith, first; Lauren Wheeler, second; Peyton Troxler and Adleigh Watts, tied for third; Macy Grace, Jackson Phillips and Jimbo Sandefur, honorable mentions.
Winners of Students' Choice Awards for three-dimensional art are:
- High school: Brandon Hall, first; Blake Siewert, second; Blake Siewert, third; and Brandon Hall and Kayleigh Nicholson, honorable mentions
- Junior high: Chelsea Holden, first; Dylan Sternberg, second; Aidan Dooley, third; and Ella Brigman, honorable mention.
- Grades four through six: Molly Banquer, first; Madden Guidry, second; and Carter Rogillio, third.
Winners of Students' Choice Awards for media arts are:
- High school: Madisan Milam, first; Drew Burbank, second; Erin Oehrle; third; and Erin Oehrle and Seth Chiasson, honorable mentions.