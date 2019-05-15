During the 12 years that Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has been providing prevention and early detection services through its annual Fest for Life, more than 5,750 people have been screened. Hundreds were tested for cancer and other health conditions at Fest for Life on April 13 in downtown Baton Rouge, according to a news release.
“The longevity and continued growth of Fest for Life highlights the increasing need for these services in the community,” said Johnnay Benjamin, the Cancer Center’s early detection and education director. “Whether people are insured or uninsured, research shows that because many people don’t access early detection services, there are more late-stage diagnoses, which require more complicated treatments. Finding cancer early is the best offense when it comes to fighting the disease, and events like Fest for Life continue to fulfill this important community need.”
Following is an overview of screening statistics for Fest for Life 2019:
- Participants received 300 cancer screenings.
- 56% of participants had never been screened for cancer before.
- 19 participants had abnormal findings detected from screenings and are currently being supported by a patient navigator for additional testing and follow-up care.
- 39% of those screened were uninsured.
The Cancer Center offers prevention and early detection services year round. For information on scheduled screenings, call (225) 215-1234 or visit marybirdlake.org.