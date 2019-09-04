The school year started at the crack of dawn for the senior class at Runnels High School. The students arrived on campus by 6:20 a.m. to watch the sun come up together as a class to mark the first day of their last year of high school. In May, they’ll gather on the evening of their last day of high school for a Senior Sunset program.
Joining the seniors for this third annual Senior Sunrise were assistant head of school and junior-senior high principal Conchetta Foshee and junior-senior high assistant principals Pamela Babcock and Dana Schlotterer.
In addition to welcoming the sunrise, the seniors reconnected with classmates and faculty and enjoyed a breakfast hosted by senior class sponsors Nicole Latiolais and Colleen Spillane. On the menu were chick-n-minis, pigs in a blanket, fruit, yogurt, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, iced coffee drinks, assorted juices and milk.
The students listened to music, took keepsake photos and wrote notes to themselves, which they’ll open at Senior Sunset.