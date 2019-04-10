Clothing drive for professional women
Women in Media, a professional organization, is partnering with Kean's Fine Dry Cleaning to host its annual Attire for Hire Clothing Drive to benefit local, disadvantages women re-entering the workforce.
The clothing drive will be held from 90 a.m. until noon Saturday at Kean's at 8967 Jefferson Highway in Baton Rouge.
The group is seeking donations of gently used or new professional women's clothing and accessories, including business suits, professional blouses, clacks, dresses, scarves, shoes and purses.
Hemp vs. marijuana?
Learn about the differences between hemp and marijuana and the latest research on the two during the Herb Society of American — Baton Rouge Unit program at 6: 30 p.m. April 17 at the Garden Center in Independence Park, 7950 Independence Blvd.
Herb Society members will be admitted free, visitors and guests pay $5.
Fifolet Halloween Festival details to be revealed
Baton Rouge-based 10/31 Consortium will hold its annual announcement party in celebration of Halfoween, the halfway date to Halloween, on Saturday, April 27 at the Greenoaks Reception Center in Baton Rouge.
The Black and Orange Bash is a yearly event that reveals the theme, royalty and grand marshal for the upcoming Baton Rouge Halloween Parade as well as details for other Fifolet Halloween Festival events.
Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be followed by a silent auction and coronation of the Halloween Parade royalty. This is a family-friendly event. Guests should bring nonperishable food donations or a child sized costume donation to receive door prize tickets. Black and orange attire is requested, and awards will be given to the best dressed attendees.
Friends of 10/31 Consortium and their guests, in addition to those wishing to learn more about becoming a member, are welcome to attend. Tickets are $31 for adults and $15 for children 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased at BlackAndOrangeBash.com.
Proceeds from the event go to the planning nonprofit, 10/31 Consortium, whose mission is to bring a safe and happy Halloween to Baton Rouge area children. Learn more about 10/31 Consortium at 1031Consortium.com.