Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Oct. 12-18.
COMMERCIAL: ADDITION
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $920,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Phase II of 100,050 square footage site work in anticipation of future development at site of Mall of Louisiana. This scope of work to prep for future building expansion, approx. 2.3 acres. Issued Oct. 16.
Hollyfield Drive 6211: $35,000, Owner: Blake Cash. Total square footage: 832. Addition to existing 6,240 square footage business office for warehouse, S-2, use, to create a 7,082 square footage building for business and storage use. And new 1,300-square-foot slab for new aluminum canopy structure. Issued Oct. 15.
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Florida Boulevard 4373: Owner: Reyad Hamdan. Total square footage: 7,113. Complete interior to create suite A in shell of 9,433 square footage with three intended suites for mercantile sales. Issued Oct. 15.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4471: $675,000, Owner: Amy Comeaux. Total square footage: 4,499. New construction of building for business general office use. Issued Oct. 16.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
A Siegen Lane 7064: $202,000, Owner: Jeremy Lail. Total square footage: 2,770. Interior renovation of suite A for restaurant assembly use, including moving the existing restrooms to the rear of the space, framing, keeping the existing A/C units, adding new wiring, etc. Issued Oct. 12.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 7707: $2,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation of approx. 240 square footage for existing 1,450 square footage retail store of bath and body products in existing mercantile building; scope of work to add new walls and doors creating rear office and vestibule. Issued Oct. 17.
Hooper Road 6088: $58,000, Owner: Fallon Alexander. Total square footage: 1,799. Renovation of existing residence to hair salon business and parking with nine parking bays to serve. Issued Oct. 15.
North Mall Drive 10780: $948,000, Owner: Luis Yabut. Total square footage: 58,893. Renovation of existing existing retail building for continued mercantile sales. Issued Oct. 18.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Florida Boulevard 4373: $250,000, Owner: Reyad Hamdan. Total square footage: 9,433. For 400 amp electrical service only, new shell construction of building. With three intended suites for mercantile sales, and parking to replace a fire damaged, demolished structure. Issued Oct. 15.
DEMOLITION
Keed Avenue 1429: Owner: Marna Bass Shortess. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a single-family resident. Issued Oct. 12.
FENCE
Highland Road 1509: $21,355, Owner: Mark Howard. Total square footage: 1. Fence, 6-foot wood and 6-foot metal picket. Issued Oct. 17.
Northbank Drive 2979: $524, Owner: Leonel Lacayo. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Oct. 18.
Wright Drive 6121: $1,751, Owner: James Ward. Total square footage not listed. 6-foot wood fence. Issued Oct. 15.
POOL
King's Court Avenue 13564: $40,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 18.
Manchac View Court 15405: $64,050, Owner: Tiffany Mannino. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 18.
Old Magnolia Drive 6818: $91,513, Owner: Doug Vickers. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Oct. 16.
Town Drive 14645: $63,750, Owner: Laurie Mercer. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Oct. 18.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Beaujolaes Avenue 19132: Owner: Brent Dupuy. Total square footage not listed. Approved addition of 132 square foot area to existing single family residence. Issued Oct. 17.
Covington Drive 6033: $250,000, Owner: Trent Bondy. Total square footage: 774. Remodeling of first floor and addition of second floor living area to existing residence. Issued Oct. 16.
Glendale Avenue 1939: $115,000, Owner: John Amadon. Total square footage: 733. Addition of 571 square footage and renovation of 162 square footage for master bedroom suite and laundry room. Issued Oct. 12.
Homestead Drive 9538: $30,000, Owner: Camille Mistretta. Total square footage: 414. The addition of living area, including enclosing an existing rear porch with an additional slab and roof being added, moving a gas line. Issued Oct. 12.
South Lakeshore Drive 3758: $84,682, Owner: Billy Reed. Total square footage: 3,257. Addition of master suite, garage, outdoor living and driveway. Issued Oct. 16.
Seyburn Drive 1175: $6,864, Owner: Diana Steller. Total square footage: 264. Addition of garage to existing residence. Issued Oct. 17.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Applewood Road 1322: $326,118, Owner: Brett Preskitt. Total square footage: 4,181. New residence. Issued Oct. 17.
Barford Avenue 7235: $376,428, Owner: Alan Staring. Total square footage: 4,826. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 15.
Cal Road 9743: $509,184, Owner: Randall Walker. Total square footage: 6,528. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 15.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 18010: $190,000, Owner: John McDowell. Total square footage: 2,421. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 12.
Lazy Oaks Drive 12128, Baker: $153,582, Owner: Ora Williams. Total square footage: 1,969. New single-family residence — existing foundation. Issued Oct. 15.
Leeward Drive 731: $402,246, Owner: Josh Rivet. Total square footage: 5,157. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 18.
Partierre Lane North 1456: $117,078, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,501. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued Oct. 17.
Partierre Lane North 1462: $111,696, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued Oct. 17.
Partierre Lane North 1468: $111,696, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued Oct. 17.
Partierre Lane North 1474: $111,696, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,432. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued Oct. 17.
Partierre Lane North 1480: $117,156, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,502. New single-family residence — townhouse. Issued Oct. 17.
Plainsview Road 22857, Zachary: $245,000, Owner: Brandon and Laquisha Butler. Total square footage: 2,959. New residence. Issued Oct. 16.
Rockway Drive 8859: $345,930, Owner: Taylor King. Total square footage: 4,435. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 16.
Tiger Crossing Drive 2322: $575,000, Owner: Karlo Gomez. Total square footage: 5,020. New residence. Issued Oct. 15.
Trottoir Street 5121: $168,792, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,164. New single-family residence. Issued Oct. 15.
University Club Drive 2452: $600,000, Owner: Mike Keith. Total square footage: 5,603. New single-family dwelling. Issued Oct. 12.
Vintage Rose Court 6437: $219,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,622. New residence. Issued Oct. 15.
Waverland Drive 10732: $180,000, Owner: Cynthia Guillory. Total square footage: 2,291. New residential construction single-family home. Issued Oct. 18.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Appomattox Avenue 16614: $4,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Replacing driveway. Issued Oct. 17.
Big Bend Avenue 10936: $32,136.57, Owner: James Jacobs. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 17.
Brocade Drive 1818: Owner: Troy Chontas. Total square footage not listed. Renovation consisting of removing load bearing walls and adding recessed lights, new water lines for fridge, pot filler and replace water heater. Issued Oct. 15.
Coral Drive 4522: $36,037.17, Owner: Dwain and Yolonda Vaughn. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 16.
Cuyhanga Parkway 9333: $27,890, Owner: Betty Oswald. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 18.
Dancy Avenue 9130: $36,697, Owner: Charles Grand. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 16.
Daytona Drive 4143: $27,429, Owner: Leroy Deloach. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 12.
El Morro Drive 3512: $18,397.35, Owner: Zoila Andradeo. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 18.
Elgin Street 2765: $18,500, Owner: Alvin Davis. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Oct. 18.
Elm Drive 3540: $10,553.75, Owner: Wanda Lindsey. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 16.
Goodwood Boulevard 13318: $24,604.51, Owner: Darry Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 18.
Greencrest Drive 11023: $37,912, Owner: Charles Grand. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 16.
Greens Court 17612: $4,500, Owner: Jean Mechleb. Total square footage not listed. Replacing two windows, adding 18 recessed cans in eave. Issued Oct. 18.
Greentree Drive 3753: $20,135.98, Owner: Alfredia Green. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 18.
Greenway Drive 3545: $40,000, Owner: Gilberto Nogveda. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 18.
Hunters Trail Drive 2017: $16,860.15, Owner: Hung Lu. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 12.
Mohican Street 3435: $4,000, Owner: Chris Donely. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling residence to replace drywall and windows. Issued Oct. 12.
Mollylea Drive 11466: $15,000, Owner: Luke Hoang. Total square footage not listed. Stop work order no permit possible flooded area — no flooding — replace sewer main, updating electrical wiring and panel, plumbing, new heating, venting and air conditioning, exhaust vents in baths — no structural — interior remodel — new flooring, new cabinets, countertops. Issued Oct. 16.
North Shamrock Drive 5257: $19,158.30, Owner: Keith Truong. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 16.
North Street 1627: $60,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling relocated house. Foundation permit 83146. Issued Oct. 18.
North Street 3522: $2,000, Owner: Virginia Solorzano Francisco. Total square footage not listed. New windows, new replacement front door, three replacement interior doors, new flooring. Issued Oct. 16.
Ridgemont Drive 4097: $32,514, Owner: Sharon Bowers. Total square footage: 1. Remodeling flooded house. Restore La. Issued Oct. 12.
Rue Bienvenue 2150: $80,000, Owner: Robin Wright. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling kitchen and bathrooms. Scope of kitchen work includes shorting counters, creating room for freezer and new arched opening, removing island cooking area and replacing wall oven with new gas range. Hall bathroom work involving re-arranging sinks and creating door access to hallway. Master bathroom work involves re-arranging toilet and shower and sinks for new larger shower. Issued Oct. 15.
Russ Road 9756: $12,600, Owner: Assyria Smith. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Restore La. Issued Oct. 18.
Shelley Street 4435: $10,000, Owner: Ethel Bowens. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 16.
South Boulevard 640: $15,000, Owner: Andre Roques. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling to replace drywall, and remodel kitchen and bathroom of existing residence. Issued Oct. 18.
Thames Drive 4133: $7,827, Owner: Angelia Thompson. Total square footage: 100. Window replacement. Install nine vinyl replacement windows, same size. Issued Oct. 12.
Videt Polk Drive 7843: $31,630.66, Owner: Julie Harrell. Total square footage not listed. Flood damage. Issued Oct. 12.
Webster Drive 16788: $15,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Oct. 17.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Highland Road 18159: $60,000, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install off premise billboard 14-by-48 feet. Issued Oct. 18.
SIGN: POLITICAL
Bennett Drive 4669: Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Issued Oct. 12.
SOLAR
Cuyhanga Parkway 9245: $27,000, Owner: Jeffrey Anderson. Total square footage: 1. Install 7.63 kW solar panel system on existing home — no structural changes. Issued Oct. 18.
Highland Ridge Drive 5516: $39,000, Owner: Kim Cobb. Total square footage: 650. Solar install roof 9.9kW. Issued Oct. 18.