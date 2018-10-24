The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society will hold its 25th annual Santa CAAWS fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge.
Santa will be at the event for photos with families and their pets. Photo packages start at $28 and Christmas card packages start at $38, with all proceeds benefiting CAAWS. For package and price information, visit www.caaws.org/santa-caaws. Preregistration is available online through Oct. 31 and includes a 10 percent discount on photos as well as the opportunity to be one of the first in line to take pictures with Santa between 9 and 10:30 a.m.
For those who do not preregister, pictures will be taken from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CAAWS will offer low-cost microchipping ($15 per chip) to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the event. There is a maximum of two pets per participant. If you spend $50 or more on a Santa CAAWS photo package, you will receive one free microchip. There is a limited number of microchips available on a first come, first-served basis. To preregister for microchipping, visit http://www.caaws.org/microchip.
To volunteer with Santa CAAWS, email cbeardcaaws@gmail.com.