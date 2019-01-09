Fire Department calls in Baton Rouge Dec. 28-Jan. 3:
70806
1000 block of North 48th Street. Property loss: $10,000. Unintentional. Jan. 3.
7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive. Dec. 31.
1500 block of South Woodhaven Drive. Property loss: $30,000. Contents loss: $10,000. Unintentional. Dec. 31.
Cooking fire, confined to container
800 block of North Carrollton Avenue. Dec. 29.
Fire, other
13700 block of Scenic Highway. Property loss: $60,000. Contents loss: $25,000. Dec. 29.
Passenger vehicle fire
2100 block of North Ardenwood Drive. Property loss: $10,000. Contents loss: $1,000. Failure of equipment or heat source. Dec. 31.
Trash or rubbish fire, contained
1200 block of Columbus Dunn Drive. Jan. 1.
1000 block of Woodvine Drive. Dec. 28.