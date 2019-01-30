Permits issued in East Baton Rouge Parish from Jan.18-24:
COMMERCIAL: COMPLETE INTERIOR
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: Owner: Dustin Mitchell. Total square footage: 3,140. New construction of building to have two suites: Suite 500 and Suite 501 for Business office use. This permit is for the complete interior of Suite 501 of 1270 square footage for business use in building 5. Issued Jan. 23.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: Owner: Dustin Mitchell. Total square footage: 3,140. New construction of 3,140 square footage building to have two suites: Suite 500 and Suite 501 for Business office use. This permit is for the complete interior of Suite 500 of 1870 square footage for business use. in building 5. Issued Jan. 23.
COMMERCIAL: NEW
Baringer Foreman Road 9373: $1 million, Owner: Valentino Rovere. Total square footage: 7,153. New construction of 7,153 square footage building 2, for clinic use, business occupancy (building 2 of 5 to be constructed) For building 1 and parking. Connected to city sewer. Issued Jan. 22.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 331. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage, 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 331 square footage attendant office building. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 924. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,088. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 1,232. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 1,232 square footage pay station. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 2,600. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 2,600 square footage detail canopy. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: Owner not listed. Total square footage: 936. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy. Issued Jan. 23.
Frogmore Drive 701: $1,899,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 5,435. New construction of 14,113 square footage for auto car wash business occupancy use facility and parking to serve. Includes a 5,435 square footage automatic car wash building, a 924 square footage 3-spot pre-wash canopy structure, a 1,232 square footage pay station, a 936 square footage 6-spot vacuum canopy, a 2,600 square footage detail canopy, a 2,088 square footage 14-spot vacuum canopy structure, a 331 square footage attendant office building and a 397 square footage vending building. This permit is for the automated car wash building of 5,435 square footage and the site work/parking. Issued Jan. 23.
COMMERCIAL: REMODEL
Airline 14141: $2,000, Owner: Todd Pevey. Total square footage not listed. Interior renovation to patch/repair existing wall in existing business of suites 4L and 4M in building 4 for continued business use. Issued Jan. 22.
Bluebonnet Boulevard 6401: $160,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,400. Interior renovation of lease space 1034 of 3,400 square footage for mercantile use. Issued Jan. 23.
Florida Boulevard 7161: $83,000, Owner: Carrie Schoolcraft. Total square footage: 600. Interior renovation to reconfigure 2340 square footage of a larger lease space for business office use. Scope of work includes re-configuring of non-load bearing walls, electrical and mechanical. Scope of work also includes adjusting/lowering sprinkler heads in some of the re-configured spaces. Issued Jan. 24.
North Harco Drive 1701: $8,500, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 800. Interior renovation of 800 square footage building for small gym to serve existing apartment complex occupying several streets. Reviewed as business with less than 50 occupants. Issued Jan. 22.
Summa Avenue 8000: $250,000, Owner: Tommy Dauzat. Total square footage: 1,678. Renovation of 1,678 square footage to serve as clinic area in existing Sage Rehabilitation Hospital. Issued Jan. 22.
COMMERCIAL: SHELL
Bluebonnet Boulevard 4760: $600,000, Owner: Dustin Mitchell. Total square footage: 3,140. New construction of 3,140 square footage building to have two suites: Suite 500 and Suite 501 for business office use. This permit is for the shell building 5. Issued Jan. 22.
O'neal Lane 2675: $7,366,000, Owner: Jeffrey Conrad. Total square footage: 55,410. New shell construction of 3-story, 55,410 square footage building for Business Office use, and parking to serve. Scope of work includes building rough-in plumbing, foundation, shell building framing and floors systems. Floor plan provided for reference only. No electrical, no plumbing top out, no mechanical, no interior partitions proposed at this time. Issued Jan. 22.
DEMOLITION
Ritterman Avenue 6322: Owner: Lisa East. Total square footage not listed. Demolition of a one-story single family resident. Issued Jan. 24.
POOL
Boyce Drive 7065: $75,000, Owner: Trainor. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 23.
Casa Colina Court 243: $72,000, Owner: Derek Lindsay. Total square footage not listed. Gunite Pool. Issued Jan. 22.
Country Club Drive 1244: $68,890, Owner: Michael Thomas. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 18.
East Lakeshore Drive 2600: $43,190, Owner: Eva Ventress. Total square footage not listed. Swimming pool. Issued Jan. 24.
East Lakeshore Drive 2601: $43,800, Owner: Robert Daigrepont. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 23.
Lake Crest View Drive 15368: $40,000, Owner: Brian Cohn. Total square footage not listed. Gunite pool. Issued Jan. 23.
Webb's Way 31414, GREENWELL SPRINGS: $36,775, Owner: Betsy Pease. Total square footage not listed. Pool permit. Issued Jan. 22.
RESIDENTIAL: ADDITION
Belmont Avenue 3413: $100,000, Owner: Megan MacNaughtan. Total square footage: 800. 800 square footage addition to existing home, and renovation of 500 square footage of existing space. Issued Jan. 23.
Gilbert Drive 3225: $235,000, Owner: Michelle and John Cancienne. Total square footage not listed. Remodel of a single family residence that received a variance for 6 feet but survey shows residence to be at 5.8 and 5.9 feet from the property line. The sink will be moved, gas stove moved, wall removed and the ceilings in the kitchen and foyer to be removed. A new entrance and expanded porch is to be added to the front. Issued Jan. 22.
Olive Street 1950: $113,000, Owner: Jamie Gehbauer. Total square footage not listed. Nonconforming lot and structure. Remodeling of an existing space over the garage with an addition to attach the existing garage/second floor to the residence. Issued Jan. 22.
Ursuline Drive 665: $100,000, Owner: Catherine Coates. Total square footage not listed. Addition to bedrooms and renovation to bathroom. Issued Jan. 18.
RESIDENTIAL: NEW
Brook Point Drive 13605: $400,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,503. New residential construction. Issued Jan. 18.
Cottage Hill Drive 4810: $349,830, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,485. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 24.
Elm Row Lane 1518: $303,342, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 3,889. New residential construction. Issued Jan. 22.
Hoo Shoo Too Road 18030: $200,000, Owner: John McDowell. Total square footage: 2,432. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 22.
Inniswold Road 4464: $24,961.22, Owner: James Vermaelen. Total square footage not listed. Accessory structure. Issued Jan. 23.
Long Farm Road 15512: $350,610, Owner not listed. Total square footage: 4,495. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 18.
Manchac Pass Avenue 10627: $458,016, Owner: Joel Davis. Total square footage: 5,872. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 18.
Meridian Drive 930: $194,298, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,491. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 22.
Meridian Drive 1235: $175,578, Owner: Carlin. Total square footage: 2,251. New Single Family Residential. Issued Jan. 23.
Trottoir Street 5023: $655,000, Owner: Philip Stagg. Total square footage: 3,486. New single family dwelling. Issued Jan. 18.
RESIDENTIAL: REMODEL
Brentwood Drive 2550: $90,000, Owner: Edward Amar. Total square footage not listed. Minor renovation to existing home, removing two load bearing walls and replace with LVL beams. Some electrical and plumbing modifications. Issued Jan. 22.
Claudette 18125: $15,345, Owner: John Ogden. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 22.
Eastgate Drive 2548: $37,400, Owner: Xuan Thiha. Total square footage not listed. New Single Family Dwelling. Issued Jan. 22.
Green Ridge Drive 5149: $27,745, Owner: Dung Nguyen. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 18.
Highland Park Drive 925: $160,000, Owner: Tom Walton. Total square footage not listed. Residential dwelling. Issued Jan. 23.
Levera Street 4289: $10,000, Owner: Esau Reed. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 24.
Maison Orleans Court 15810: Owner: Alvaro Alvarez. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 22.
Modesto Avenue 6926: $50,000, Owner: Bridget Lewis. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 23.
North Ridgewood Drive 9697: $44,196, Owner: Julia Wicker. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 23.
Parker Street 1463: $40,000, Owner: Joseph Jebara. Total square footage not listed. Residential remodel without permit - interior - non-structural - new lights, new cabinets, refloat walls except a closet has new drywall- new tankless water heater installed with no permit - new window upstairs - New Mini splits - unknown number. Issued Jan. 24.
Plank Road 11215: $25,000, Owner: Clara Denise Marcelle. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 23.
South Amite Drive 16459: $8,700, Owner: Jhonny Lopez. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 24.
Sherwood Street 3834: $10,000, Owner: Deron Smith. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 24.
Thames Drive 4516: $36,092, Owner: Charles Grand. Total square footage not listed. Remodeling flooded house. Issued Jan. 18.
SIGN: OFF PREMISE
Bluebonnet Boulevard 7514: $55,000, Owner: Scott Snyder. Total square footage not listed. Install billboard 36' X 10.5'. Issued Jan. 23.
Highland Road 5360: $10,000, Owner not listed. Total square footage not listed. Reface two existing pylon signs 6' X 10' and 1 window sign 2.5' X 3.5', illuminated. Issued Jan. 23.
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard 2510: $125,000, Owner: Darren Gaspard. Total square footage not listed. Modify existing billboard 36' X 10.5'. Issued Jan. 22.
SOLAR
Ashbourne Drive 1180: $19,197, Owner: Kathy Bell. Total square footage: 1. Install 8.0 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Jan. 18.
Glynn Road 13979: $21,000, Owner: Nathaniel Grimes. Total square footage: 1. Install 5.76 kW solar panel system on existing home - no structural changes. Issued Jan. 18.
